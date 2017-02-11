

East Grinstead have their team talk at the Super 6s



East Grinstead will aim to put the disappointment of their Super 6s final defeat to Surbiton behind them as they travel to Austria to represent England in the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup.





Grinstead, who had won the previous eight domestic indoor titles, had their stranglehold broken two weekends ago but with plenty of pedigree in the ranks they travel to Austria with high hopes.



Despite being without Great Britain star David Condon through injury, there is plenty of quality in their side. Double Olympian Nick Catlin brings his fast hands and incredible dribbling skills whilst Ross Stott’s ability in both attack and defence gives EG a great blend of steel and guile.



They have been drawn in the same pool as Dinamo Stroitel Ekaterinberg, the Russian outfit who they face first up, as well as Polish Side WKS Grunwald Poznan and Germany’s Uhlenhorst Mulheim, for whom Lukas Windfeder, Tobias Matania and Thilo Stralkowski will star.



The other pool contains Amsterdam, SPV Complutense of Spain, hosts SV Arminen and Sweidsh side Partille. The top two sides in each pool progress to the semi finals whilst the bottom two play off to avoid relegation. New English champions Surbiton will find out which competition they will compete in next season based on East Grinstead’s performance.



All the fixtures, results and standings can be found here.



There is a live stream of all the games available which can be found here.



England Hockey Board Media release