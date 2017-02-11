s2h team



An intelligent referral from Uttar Pradesh Wizards for deliberate breaking down of match at the stroke of hooter helped them snatch a draw from defeat against almost-won Kalinga Lancers today at the Dhyan Chand stadium, Lucknow, in Match No.19 of Hockey India League.





As the Kalinga were about to start their celebrations, a long across the field scoop reached a UP forward, but Pardeep Mor, who got injured moments ago, jumped full to deflect the ball on the air which bounced off the playing field, leading to deliberate breaking down of match, which onside umpire Deepak Joshi missed out and allowed the game continue.



Uttar Pradesh got the referral upheld by neutral umpire. Gonzala Peillat, top score of Rio Olympics, did not allow it go waste. Placed the ball to the right of Andrw Charter to usurp celebration.



Moritz Fuerste, who struck for second time in the match, both occasions spotting Sreejesh's weak spot of his right, wad declared Man of the Match, fourth time so far.



Thirty seconds before first quarter VR Raghunath made use of team's first penalty corner to give Uttar Pradesh Wizards 1-0 lead which survived hardly another 15 seconds. Mortiz Fuerste repeated Raghu act beating goalie Sreejesh on his right off a penalty corner (1-1). UPW had many chances to go up in the second quarter, but Akasheep Singh once and others twice failed before empty goalmouth, giving lucky escape for the visitors. Kalinga missed a penalty within a minute from second quarter start and then UPW too did not do well. The penalty pushed ball was not stopped properly, giving away a turn over by Chenglensana but Akasshdeep frittered away the chance with open goalmouth.



