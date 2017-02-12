By Elizabeth Mburugu



Nairobi County schools hockey champions Moi Girls Nairobi got off to a flying start as they thrashed Precious Blood Riruta 7-0 as the Dagoretti Sub-County games started yesterday at Lenana School.





Rukia Atieno scored a hat-trick while Jeriah Nyanchama and Faith Wanjiku hit the board twice each as Merab Anyango made it seven for the city queens.



Hosts Lenana gave their guests Dagoretti High a rude welcome with a 10-0 thrashing. Upper Hill did not spare Dagoretti either as they whitewashed them 11-0 in their second encounter.



At Nairobi School, Parklands Arya began the Westlands Sub-County games hockey title quest on a high thrashing St George’s 10-0.



Fatuma Omar showed her class by netting five goals to lead her side to the resounding victory.



Grace Movies and Sekina Abdul bagged a brace each while Vivian Ochieng’ hit the board once for last year’s Nairobi County losing finalists.



Arya captain Mariam Ibrahim said that the victory was a good start for them and they hope to build up on the impressive results.



“We needed a good start to boost our confidence and I’m glad we handled this match well.



“However, we will refrain from being over confident in our subsequent matches because every opponent presents a different challenge and to be able to excel we need to remain focused,” Ibrahim said.



The Standard Online