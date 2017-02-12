By BRIAN YONGA





Frida Chepkosgei (left) of St. Georges Secondary School and Vinky Nyanjoka of State House Girls during their hockey match in the Nairobi Westlands hockey championships at Nairobi School on February 11, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Nairobi County Secondary Schools girls’ hockey champions Moi Girls Nairobi on Saturday launched their title defence with an emphatic 7-0 win over Precious Blood Riruta at the Dagoreti sub-county games at Lenana School.





Moi advance to the next stage of the competition alongside Precious Blood, with the two schools the only ones playing hockey in the sub-county.



A hat-trick from Rukia Atieno set the four-time County champions on their way to victory in the one-sided encounter. Lucky Adhiambo and Jeriah Nyanchama grabbed a brace each to complete the rout.



Moi Girls coach Amwayi Olubai was pleased with the result but lamented the lack of competition for his charges.



“This new arrangement by the Ministry is not so good because we play less matches as compared to other teams. We need to play more matches so as to really gauge ourselves,” Olubai told Nation Sport.



In the boys’ hockey matches, hosts Lenana underlined their intentions of reclaiming the title after they whitewashed Dagoretti High School 10-0 in a lop-sided encounter. It got worse for Dagoretti after they were handed an 8-0 hiding by Upper Hill in their second match.



Upper Hill and Lenana, who were due to face off later in the day, booked their slot in the next round of the competition.



In Westlands Sub-county, last year’s finalists Parklands Arya advanced to the semi-finals alongside State House Girls from Pool A. Arya registered a 10-0 win over St Georges in their opening encounter at Nairobi School.



Fatuma Omar was in scintillating form with five goals in the encounter. Grace Mogure and Sekina Abdul scored twice each while Vivian Ochieng was also on target. Arya were 7-0 up at the break against a hapless St Georges side, who paid the price for a lacklustre display.



Their misery was compounded in the second half as they were reduced to nine players after Linda Moraa and Gloria Wairimu were sin-binned.



Arya captain Mariam Ibrahim said her teammates are eyeing to reach the nationals after narrowly missing a spot last year.



“It was important to get off to a good start and the team is fired up to go all the way. We are taking our chances and scoring goals which is what the coach expects of us,” the skipper said.



State House edged out St Georges 1-0 to also secure their spot in the last four. Bridgit Ayeiko’s first half strike settled the tight contest. In Pool B, Kianda School beat Kenya High 2-0 courtesy of goals from Enede Wanjala and Maria Mumma.



Daily Nation