UNIVERSITI Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) will be on a road to glory or bust when they play table-toppers Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) in the Premier Division of the Malaysia Hockey League Sunday.





In the first round, THT won 3-0 with goals from Nicolas Enrique, Jang Jong Hyun and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin.



Jang has went on to become the League top-scorer with 19 goals, while Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin is second on nine goals. This are the two dangerous players that UniKL must stop.



THT coach Sarjit Singh acknowledges it will not be easy in the return leg.



"UniKL have started to show their fangs and it would be foolish to ride on the first leg victory. We need maximum points in our remaining matches to defend our League title, and that's what we will play for against UniKL," said Sarjit.



UniKL ate currently in third place on the standings with 22 points and missed out a chance of putting more distance between them and fourth-placed Tenaga Nasional after a 0-0 draw against TNB Thunderbolts on Wednesday.



They however, did very well to beat Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 7-0 on Friday.



But THT are in a class of their own and UniKL realise that it will be a David versus Goliath task to get something out of the match.



"A point is all we are after and I am being realistic about it," said UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj.



"THT are in a class of their own and with the title race so close they will be at their best,



"But make no mistake, we have the ability to pull the rug from beneath their feet and I expect a close match."



Joint-leaders Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) are expected to win full points, and maybe even a high number of goals, when they play bottom placed SSTMI today.



SUNDAY: UniKL v Terengganu HT (KLHA, 6pm), UiTM-KPT v Tenaga Nasional (Tun RAzak, 8pm), SSTMI v Kuala Lumpur HC (SSTMI, 7pm), Maybank v TNB Thunderbolts (Malacca, 6pm).



STANDINGS



P W D L F A Pts

T'GGANU HT 10 8 2 0 61 7 26

KLHC 10 8 2 0 47 14 26

UNIKL 10 7 1 2 31 10 22

TENAGA 10 5 3 2 26 15 18

MAYBANK 10 3 1 6 19 31 10

THUNDERBOLTS 10 3 1 6 19 35 10

UITM-KPT 10 0 1 9 13 57 1

SSTMI 10 0 1 9 5 52 1



