Indervir grewal





Players vie for the ball during the HIL match between Dabang Mumbai and Punjab Warriors in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune Photo: S Chandan



Punjab Warriors’ luck ran out in the most freakish way as a misfired scoop from captain dependable Mark Knowles led to a last-minute winning field goal for Dabang Mumbai in a Hockey India League match here today.





The defending champions’ run of pulling off unlikely wins almost continued before Robbert Kemperman delivered the knockout punch 28 seconds from the final hooter. Taking the 16-yard hit out, it appeared that Punjab would have no trouble in running out the clock for their second successive 1-0 win. But the ball got caught in Knowles’ stick and lobbed straight up. An alert Kemperman took the ball down deftly, ran wide of the defender and unleashed a quick shot that beat goalkeeper Tristan Clemons for the first time in two matches.



The Dutchman’s field effort, resulting in two goals, denied his compatriot Mink van der Weerden the credit for getting the winning goal for Punjab for the second time in a row. Weerden’s 37th-minute high drag-flick was his fifth penalty corner goal of the edition. The goal was the only high point for the home side, which was haphazard in attack. Their forward-line lacked understanding, the midfield was lazy in getting the ball out of their defensive third, increasing the pressure on the defenders.



The team’s defence was the saving grace, and it held on brilliantly, especially for the 14-plus minutes in the last quarter, but for the last-minute gaffe that gifted Mumbai a deserved win.



Clemons was named Man of the Match for the second match in a row, but it didn’t hold the same importance today, obviously. “I would rather have the win. But I am very proud of the way we defended. We were very decisive in defence,” Clemons said.



Punjab coach Barry Dancer was satisfied with the commitment of the team in defence. “But, we started slowly again. We didn’t hold the ball; the midfielders gave away the ball too many times coming out of defence, which led to more pressure on our defence,” Dancer said.



Punjab’s Sardar Singh praised the Mumbai team. “They are playing with discipline, so they are high on confidence. We expected them to dominate the match,” he said.



This wasn’t the first time Mumbai had made a comeback in the last minute, and coach Jay Stacy was pleased with team’s performance. “It shows character. We played a very good game,” he said.



The Tribune