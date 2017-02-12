s2h team







A dull and drab affair, called the Match No.20 of the hockey India league, saw just a penalty corner in the 59 minutes duration and a goal out it, but came alive in the last 30 seconds when Robert Kempermann unleashed a strong forehand from the right side of the circle that crashed into other corner of the net, and thus Dabang Mumbai snatching a win from the jaws of defeat (2-1) from the hosts Jaypee Punjab Warriors.





The script was going as a repeat of Jaypee Punjab Warriors' encounter against visiting Ranchi Rays where 24th minutes Mink van der Weerden's lone penalty corner goal gave his side full points. But today the script went topsy-turvy.



Just after losing a referral for Florian Fuch's dangerous hit, Kempermann trapped a midfield scoop on the right side of D, eliminated a defender with body feint before whacking forehand, that went diagonally in to the other corner of the net.



Earlier in the 39th minutes, Nilakanta Sharma of Dabang Mumbai banged the goal in, starting celebrations for Mumbai. But Punjab went for referral which overruled the field umpire's decision.



Kempermann's goal therefore turned out to be poetic justice for the better team on the turf.



After a barren first half, Mink van der Weerden placed the ball on the right roof for his fifth goal the season out of the first penalty corner the team produced (1-0).



This goal survived till Kempermann's feat came in the dying seconds. As the competition completes the two third mark, that is 20 matches completion, Dabang Mumbai tops the table, Punjab at fourth.



Dabang has played 8 of the 10 matches while Jaypee has bigger quota of five matches to compete for.



AWARDS

THRILLING GOAL Rs.50K: Robert Kempermann

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD 25k: Manpreet Singh Jr

MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER: Emmanuel

MAN OF THE MATCH Rs.50K:Tristan Clemens



