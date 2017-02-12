



Scotland were defeated by Spain 2-1 in the semi-final of World League 2 in Valencia. The result means that Scotland will face Ukraine for third place in tomorrow’s play-off.





In a game where Scotland's Amy Brodie earned her 50th cap, it was a very even first quarter with Scotland more than holding their own. Amy Costello came close from a penalty corner; this led to another penalty corner, which was well blocked by the Spanish defence.



Spain made the breakthrough in the second quarter when they were awarded a penalty stroke. The ball was tucked away by Georgina Oliva into the corner to make it 1-0.



Fiona Burnet had a great chance to level the scores soon after, the scots passed the ball into the D through Kaz Cuthbert, but Burnet shot just wide on the turn.



Then it was Spain’s turn to threaten from a penalty corner. Scotland defended Oliva’s effort well - a low hard strike blocked by the Scottish charge.



Nikki Cochrane then made a good save low at her near post as Spain progressed into the D from wide right.



Spain then scored their second of the match through another penalty stroke, this time buried high into the net.



As Scotland battled back into the game, Costello had a penalty corner saved at the post and then cleared.



Costello later forced the ball home for Scotland from a penalty corner late in the game, but there wasn’t enough time for the Scots to find an equalizer. Spain won the game 2-1 and Scotland will play in the 3rd/4th place play-off tomorrow against Ukraine in Valencia.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “The girls are disappointed with the result, as we all are, but I was pleased with the performance of the team – we pushed Spain all the way. We have to produce another good performance tomorrow but this time be on the winning side.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release