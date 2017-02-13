Guest, Arrold, Hammond and Potter named







Perth, Western Australia – Hockey Australia has today confirmed that two assistant coaches have been appointed to each of its national teams, the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos.





Joining the Hockeyroos coaching team is David Guest, who moves across from the Kookaburras coaching staff where he has been an assistant coach and analyst since 2014. Alongside Guest is former Hockeyroo Nicole Arrold, who most recently was a national selector for the women’s Junior World Cup, and the Hockeyroos tour to New Zealand and Melbourne.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “The recruitment process was tough, but we have come away with two experienced hockey professionals who will add depth and experience to the Hockeyroos program as we look to build a strong and versatile team heading towards the Gold Coast next year and Tokyo 2020.”



The men’s coaching team will see former Kookaburra, and Burras Junior World Cup assistant coach Rob Hammond join the team as an assistant coach. Anthony Potter, a former Australian national hockey player and current coach in the Dutch league, will make the move from the Netherlands to join the Kookaburras coaching team.



Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “After a thorough selection process, I’m really pleased with the two assistant coaches we have chosen to join the men’s national program. With a completely fresh team, I think we are in a really good place to begin building the foundations for a successful era with the Kookaburras.”



Guest, Arrold, Hammond and Potter were chosen by a selection panel following a recruitment process which saw many high quality national and international candidates apply for the much-coveted positions. The panel consisted of Hockey Australia High Performance Director Toni Cumpston, AIS performance advisor Ray Dorsett, Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch, and Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin.



Of the new appointments, Hockey Australia High Performance Director Toni Cumpston said: “The standard of applicants for the assistant coach positions was very high, making the final decision extremely hard to make.



“Ultimately, we believe that we have selected assistant coaches who will complement the head coaches of each of our teams, ensuring we have the best possible coaching team in place for the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos as we work towards success at Tokyo 2020.



“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our out-going assistant coaches Jason Duff, Mark Hickman and Nathan Eglington, for all of their work with the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras over the last 4-year cycle.”



In addition to the appointment of assistant coaches for both the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos, it has been confirmed that Ben Bishop will retain his role as head coach of the national junior men’s team, the Burras. Guest, Arrold and Hammond will be in place at the high-performance program in Perth by the end of February, while Potter will arrive in Perth in late March.



About David Guest, Assistant Coach, Hockeyroos

Age: 35 Hometown: Burnie, TAS

Former Kookaburra David Guest played 103 international games for Australia before making the move into coaching in 2011. Since then he has acquired an extensive background in coaching and performance analysis, through time with the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos, as an analyst at the Fremantle Dockers, along with working for WAIS and NSWIS. Most recently Guest was assistant coach with the Kookaburras, a post which he began in 2014.



About Nicole Arrold, Assistant Coach, Hockeyroos

Age: 35 Hometown: Canberra, ACT

Former Hockeyroo and two time Olympian Nicole Arrold played 215 games in the green and gold before her retirement in 2010. Since then Nicole has been steadily working her way through coaching qualifications, most recently completing the FIH Advanced Coaching Certificate and her Masters in Education which was an integral part of her coaching development. Nicole has a wealth of coaching experience having worked with Hale Hockey Club, WAIS, the Northern Territory Hockey Association and the Australian National Development Team.



About Rob Hammond, Assistant Coach, Kookaburras

Age: 35 Hometown: Townsville, QLD

Rob Hammond was a member of the Australian National Team, the Kookaburras from 2001 – 2014, playing 256 games for Australia. Since his retirement as a professional player, Rob has worked as the head coach of the WA Diamonds, and was assistant coach to the Australian National Junior Team, the Burras, at the recent Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India.



About Anthony Potter, Assistant Coach, Kookaburras

Age: 44 Hometown: Cairns, QLD

Anthony Potter has gained an abundance of international coaching experience over the last 15 years. While living in the Netherlands, Potter coached across the Dutch and Belgium national leagues; as well as being an assistant coach for Belgium U21 National teams. Potter was formerly an Australian national player, and was a member of the Australian indoor team from 1990 -2003 where he reached 90 caps.



World Rankings



Men



Australia

Argentina

Netherlands

Germany

Belgium



Women



Netherlands

England

Argentina

Australia

New Zealand



2017 FIH Major Events Schedule

Kookaburras

World League Semi-Finals: Johannesburg, South Africa (9 – 23 July)

World League Final: India (2 – 10 December)



Hockeyroos

World League Semi-Finals: Brussels, Belgium (21 June – 2 July)

World League Final: Auckland, New Zealand (18 – 26 November)



Hockey Australia media release