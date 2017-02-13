by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Double champions Terengganu’s hopes of retaining the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division title suffered a jolt after they were held 2-2 by Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium.





The draw saw the east coast team drop to second in the eight-team league with 27 points from 11 matches with three matches left to play.



Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) now lead the standings after thrashing Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 5-1 at the SSTMI pitch in Bandar Penawar yesterday.



KLHC are two points ahead of Terengganu and also have three matches left. UniKL stay third with 23 points.



Terengganu, who needed a win yesterday to stay top, earned three penalty corners in the first 20 minutes but South Korean international Jang Jong-hyun failed to convert.



In the 23rd minute, Terengganu were awarded a penalty stroke after UniKL defender Muhammad Toseeq Arshad brought down Mohd Fitri Saari in the semi-circle.



Jong-hyun made no mistake from the spot to score his 20th goal in the league.



But hardly a minute later, Toseeq equalised for UniKL via a field goal.



Terengganu regained the lead in the 30th minute with a fine effort by Fitri from the top of the D but UniKL drew level again, off a penalty corner converted by Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan in the 47th.



Terengganu then went all out for the winner but an in-form UniKL goalkeeper Thomas Santiago Salas kept them at bay.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh said the draw has made it difficult for his team.



“We can’t afford to drop any points in our next three matches. For the first time in the league, Jong-hyun failed to score from penalty corners in a match,” said Sarjit.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj praised his players for playing to their true form.



“We have crucial matches coming up next week and based on our performance, I believe we can achieve our top four target,” said Arulselvaraj.



The Star of Malaysia