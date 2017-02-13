



Belfast Harlequins struck a huge blow in the battle to avoid relegation from the EY Hockey League with a vital 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Ulster Elks on Saturday.





With just one win each in 11 attempts going into this encounter, both sides were seeking what could prove to be a vital three points and Quins started fastest via a fifth-minute Ruth Millar drag-flick.



Emily O'Leary's sharp penalty corner rebound levelled it in the third quarter but Amy Geddes' clinical finish and a Rachel Johnston deflection did the necessary for Quins before Annabelle Hamilton got one back for Elks with the game's final play.



At the other end of the table, UCD and Cork Harlequins both took advantage of Monkstown's enforced inactivity - their visit to Pegasus fell victim to a frozen pitch - to shake things up at the top.



UCD are at the league's summit for the first time this season as their unbeaten run continued with a 2-1 success over Railway Union. The students, who along with Monkstown are the only side yet to lose this term, led through Elena Tice's drag-flick but Zara Delany's pace got her in behind the UCD rearguard for an equaliser shortly after.



UCD's winner came in stylish fashion though, a seemingly pre-planned set play off the fourth quarter restart with Katie Mullan and Emma Russell linking up to tee up Sorcha Clarke to score.



Cork Harlequins were dominant in their 3-0 success over second-from-bottom Pembroke, Karen Bateman's magic half-volley getting them on the board after 28 minutes.



They did, however, miss a hatful of chances - hitting the post twice - before Kay Gaffney's short corner bunt and a fine team goal, walked into an empty net by Yvonne O'Byrne, made it safe in the final quarter.



Loreto kept the pressure on the top three with a hard-earned 2-1 victory at Ards. The hosts made all the early running but a pair of short corner goals from Ali Meeke and Freya McDermott built a useful lead before half-time. Lucy McKee finished Ards' fourth corner with eight minutes to go to give them a lifeline, but Loreto held firm to take all three points.



Day 12 - Extended match reports



UCD 2 (Elena Tice, Sorcha Clarke) Railway Union 1 (Zara Delany)

UCD went top of the table for the first time this season after a high-octane win over Railway Union ramped up the pressure on long-time leaders Monkstown.The students scored against the run of play from their first set-piece, Elena Tice dragging low and hard to the bottom corner. But Railway didn't have to wait long for an equalier, Emma Smyth wriggling free in midfield and teeing up Zara Delany, whose pace took her beyond the UCD rearguard before slipping the ball past goalkeeper Clodagh Cassin.Sally Campbell's bash to the back post just missed an onrushing UCD colleague in what was the game's best chance until UCD nicked a goal with a slick set play off the fourth quarter restart. Katie Mullan found the onrushing Emma Russell at the top of the circle, and her first-time touch into Sorcha Clarke's path saw the latter slot home what proved to be the winner.Railway redoubled their efforts in the search for an equaliser, getting three corners in succession after UCD were penalised for time-wasting, the students held firm for what could be a season-defining win.



Belfast Harlequins 3 (Ruth Millar, Amy Geddes, Rachel Johnston) Ulster Elks 2 (Emily O'Leary, Annabelle Hamilton)

Belfast Harlequins were deserved winners of this six-pointer at the bottom of the table despite getting a few scares from a fired-up Elks side.Ruth Millar's fifth-minute drag-flick put Quins on the board while Jenna Watt managed things at the defensive end, but despite dominating possession, the hosts couldn't increase their advantage in the first half.Emily O'Leary made them pay for that profligacy from Elks' only opportunity of the third quarter, calmly slotting home a penalty corner rebound to give the Jordanstown girls hope of a result.They had a massive opportunity to take a shock lead early in the fourth quarter when Harriet Dougan was put through one-on-one with Quins netminder Jade Lamont, but she scuffed her shot.Quins finally found their shooting sticks to put the game to bed thereafter. A fine break down the right and an early ball into the circle was expertly finished by Amy Geddes before Rachel Johnston's short corner deflection gave them breathing space. Annabelle Hamilton netted a consolation for Elks from another short corner with the game's last act.



Cork Harlequins 3 (Karen Bateman, Kay Gaffney, Yvonne O'Byrne) Pembroke Wanderers 0

Cork Harlequins dominated from start to finish against Pembroke at Farmers' Cross, the perfect start to their double weekend as they subsequently hit the road to travel north to take on Pegasus in the Irish Senior Cup semi-finals today.Roisin Upton's drag struck a post in the fourth minute to signal Quins' intent, with Rebecca Barry and Karen Bateman also threatening the Pembroke goal before Bateman's cracking half-volley off an Yvonne O'Byrne cross broke the Dublin 4 side's resistance after 28 minutes. Rebecca Barry had two big chances early in the second half, firstly being denied by Tiffaney Ellis before rounding the Pembroke netminder and shooting wide, with Pembroke testing Emma Buckley from their sole penalty corner at the other end.Naomi Carroll whistled a shot just wide before seeing a head-height deflection come back off the upright, but Kay Gaffney's short corner bunt with 10 minutes left finally gave the hosts some breathing space.They finished with a flourish, too, as O'Byrne walked the ball into an empty net after Olivia Roycroft and Rebecca Barry did the approach work to take Ellis out of the equation.



Ards 1 (Lucy McKee) Loreto 2 (Ali Meeke, Freya McDermott)

Ards will be hoping this wasn't the day their playoff hopes died as Loreto kept the pressure on the top three with a crucial win on the road.The hosts started brightest in terms of goal threat, Chloe Brown cracking a reverse to the back post that went unfinished before raiding the baseline, again without a final touch. Emma Reid and Ellen Robinson were both denied from the same short corner set-piece as Ards pressed for an opening.Instead it was Loreto who turned the game on its head in the second quarter. Ali Meeke orchestrated a neat penalty corner exchange at the top of the circle before finishing at the second attempt, and two more set-pieces had Ards scrambling. Naomi McKnight did well to save the first but Freya McDermott's disguised slap found a way through to double their lead.Ards redoubled their efforts after the break with Meeke charging down a Brown drag-flick. Both sides won more corners in the quarter with Lucy McKee giving Ards a lifeline with eight minutes to go, but Loreto successfully saw the game out for a vital three points.



Pegasus v Monkstown - postponed.



Irish Hockey Association media release