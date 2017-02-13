



Uhlenhorst Mülheim landed the men’s European indoor club championship title with a 3-2 final win over Austrian hosts SV Arminen in Vienna today.





Michael Minar gave the hosts the perfect start in just the third minute but the German side were back level at the half-time break via the experienced Thilo Stralkowski on the half-time whistle.



Immediately after the break, Mülheim earned a stroke for a foul on Stralkowski which top scorer and player of the tounament Timm Herzbruch easily converted for 2-1.



The Austrians were under near constant pressure in the second half and Uhlenhorst got the crucial third goal in the 30th minute via a Stralkowski corner.



Patrick Schmidt got one back for Arminen with a couple of minutes to go while Mülheim suffered a pair of sin-binnings in the closing stages but survived to land the win.



AH&BC Amstderdam came third thanks to a 4-2 win over East Grinstead. They built a four-goal lead thanks to two efforts from Robert Tigges and one each from Johannes Mooij and Boris Burkhardt before the English side reduced the deficit late on.



Dinamo Stroitel and CH SPV Complutense, meanwhile, survived relegation due to a 1-1 draw on Sunday, the result being enough to drop Sweden’s Partille and Poland’s WKS Grunwald Poznan to the second tier.



Euro Hockey League media release