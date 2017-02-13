



In-form Wimbledon extended their lead at the top of England’s Hockey League Premier Division with a 2-1 win against their closest competitors, Holcombe, on Saturday.





Now unbeaten in 12 games this season, Wimbledon lead the division by four points. Jonny Kinder got Wimbledon off the mark after 32 minutes and with Holcombe still reeling, they quickly grabbed a second through Chris Gregg. Robert Field pulled one back for Holcombe in the 63rd minute but Wimbledon held on for all three points.



Hampstead and Westminster battled back from 3-1 down to take a point against hosts Brooklands Manchester University on Sunday.



It was the visitors that opened the scoring, but Brooklands went 3-1 up with a double from Peter Flanagan and another from Oliver Clarke.



With six minutes left on the clock, Sam French pulled one back for Hampstead and Westminster and then in the final minute, Matt Guise-Brown struck from a corner to make it 3-3.



Despite that result, Hampstead and Westminster lost fourth place to Beeston as goals from Richard Lawrence and Gareth Griffiths helped them take a 2-0 win against bottom of the table Loughborough Students.



Surbiton missed their opportunity to put pressure on second-placed Holcombe through no fault of their own – their game against struggling Canterbury was postponed due to snow.



Euro Hockey League media release