

Michael Hoare of Wimbledon. Credit Simon Parker



In-form Wimbledon extended their lead at the top of the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division with a 2-1 win against their closest competitors, Holcombe, on Saturday.





Now unbeaten in 12 games this season, Wimbledon lead the division by four points. Jonny Kinder got Wimbledon off the mark after 32 minutes and with Holcombe still reeling, they quickly grabbed a second through Chris Gregg.



Robert Field pulled one back for Holcombe in the 63rd minute but Wimbledon held on for all three points.



Hampstead and Westminster battled back from 3-1 down to take a point against hosts Brooklands Manchester University on Sunday.



It was the visitors that opened the scoring, but Brooklands went 3-1 up with a double from Peter Flanagan and another from Oliver Clarke.



With six minutes left on the clock, Sam French pulled one back for Hampstead and Westminster and then in the final minute, Matt Guise-Brown struck from a corner to make it 3-3.



Despite that result, Hampstead and Westminster lost fourth place to Beeston as goals from Richard Lawrence and Gareth Griffiths helped them take a 2-0 win against bottom of the table Loughborough Students.



Surbiton missed their opportunity to put pressure on second-placed Holcombe through no fault of their own – their game against struggling Canterbury was postponed due to snow.



Men’s Conference East



Sevenoaks’ four-goal haul in their 4-0 win over bottom club Indian Gymkhana saw them retake top spot in the Men’s Conference East after Teddington had temporarily gone top 24 hours earlier.



Two goals each from George Torry and Ali Taylor helped put Sevenoaks back ahead of Teddington on goal difference.



However, Teddington are still very much in contention and beat Richmond by the same score on Saturday with Tim Davenport scoring twice.



Oxted beat West Herts 5-3 with Robbert Schenk getting a hat-trick for the winners. Dan Webster also scored a hat-trick, for West Herts.



Elsewhere, Cambridge City beat Brighton and Hove 1-0 and Southgate took a 3-0 win over Wapping.



Men’s Conference North



The University of Durham are now 11 points clear at the top of the Men’s Conference North and stamped their authority on their position with a dominant 5-1 win against second-placed Bowdon.



Tom Graham scored twice, while other goals came from Angus Spittles, Rory Patterson and Jack Waller.



Martin Ebbage and Steve Batten scored two goals each in a 5-1 win over Deeside Ramblers for Olton and West Warwickshire.



Matt Gibson and Travis Cresswell also scored twice each as Doncaster took a 5-2 win against Oxton.



A last-gasp equaliser from Andrew Jackson saw Sheffield Hallam earn a 2-2 draw with Leek and Preston beat Cannock 2-0.



Men’s Conference West



The University of Exeter put on a fantastic display of attacking hockey as they beat the University of Birmingham 8-1 in the Men’s Conference West. Ed Matts led the scoring with a hat-trick and Ben Francis bagged a double.



Cardiff and Met were in European action and so Team Bath Buccaneers looked to close the gap at the top. They beat Chichester 4-3 with goals from Adam Croutear, Sebastian Golding, Ben Mackey and Ben Stone.



Fareham earned only their sixth point of the campaign, drawing 1-1 with Isca who are just one point above them.



In the other game, James Tindall scored twice as Old Georgians beat Cheltenham 3-1.



England Hockey Board Media release