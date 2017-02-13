Pravin Narain





The Fiji mens hockey team after their training yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA



NATIONAL hockey men's team is ready for the Hockey World League Round 2 which will held in Bangladesh next month.





The Fiji Hockey Association president Robin Mitchell said they faced problems with the funding for the tournament in terms of transportation and levy for the players. However, it had been sorted out.



"We had both teams qualified, but the women's team were to go to Malaysia last month, but after looking at our situation we decided not to go.



"The women have higher chances of improving their rankings in the Oceania Cup in Sydney, Australia in October," Mitchell said.



"The main purpose of the competition is to get our team qualified for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia next year.



"We have decided to focus on the men's team as they are ranked 18th in the Commonwealth Games.



Mitchell said the players had been preparing well with the coach Hector Smith.



"The funding is going on quite well as we have paid our air tickets and it is those little things which adds up that we have to address and we would prefer to have money because there are also ongoing programs," he added.



"We also have got the under-18 qualification for the Youth Olympic Games. We have selected the squad after a secondary school competition.



"We are leaving in two and a half weeks and we have got confirmation of the grants given where the levy of the players is paid and we are also doing our own fundraising."



The team leaves for Bangladesh on March 1.



The Fiji Times