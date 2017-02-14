LANCASTER, Pa. - The floors are down and the nets are up as the first 2017 National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear, starts this weekend at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County, Pa. USA Field Hockey welcomes the U-16 Division to kick off the first weekend of indoor play Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 29. The three-day tournament will host X club teams who will battle it out for the right to earn the title of NIT Champions.





Stay up-to-date with all the happening of the 2017 National Indoor Tournament with the following information.



2017 National Indoor Tournament Event Program

Whether you are looking for the schedule, rosters, results or list of vendors, access the official 2017 National Indoor Tournament Event Program on your mobile device. Simply go to usafieldhockey.com, click the three horizontal lines in the upper left-hand corner and click Events. From there you will find National Indoor Tournament and Event Program.



#NIT2017

All NIT participants are encouraged to post tournament pictures on their social media accounts, such as Instagram or Twitter. Be sure to tag us at @USAFieldHockey and use the hashtag #NIT2017. Some of our favorite will be featured in a photo gallery!



Stop by the USA Field Hockey Tent!

Have questions about accessing the event program or about the tournament in general? Stop by the USA Field Hockey Tent for the answers. There will even be a drawing to win some awesome USA Field Hockey gear!



USA Field Hockey would like to welcome all athletes, coaches, umpires and hockey fans to Lancaster, Pa. for the U-16 National Indoor Tournament!



* A parking fee of $5 per vehicle at Spooky Nook Sports will be charged daily, per vehicle for all parking at Spooky Nook Sports. This includes a shuttle ride from the South lot. Parking in the Spooky Nook lot will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. All payment for parking will be processed at the Guest Services Oval, which is located just inside the entrance to the Spooky Nook Sports facility. Satellite parking will also be available in lots located a few miles from the facility. Shuttles will run throughout the day and will be available to return participants to the satellite lot.



