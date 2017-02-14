

Alex Danson celebrates



England Hockey have once again been shortlisted for Governing Body of the Year at the BT Sport Industry Awards.





This nomination is England Hockey’s third in the space of five years, and comes on the back of an incredible year in which Great Britain won a first ever women's Olympic gold medal, participation continued to grow substantially and the sport saw unprecedented levels of interest from media, sponsors and the entire nation.



With ten million people watching the final in Rio, the Hockey World League coming to London this summer and the Women’s Hockey World Cup on home soil in 2018, this is a fantastic time for the sport.



Chief Executive Sally Munday said, “We are delighted to have been shortlisted again for Governing Body of the Year. Our vision is to create A Nation Where Hockey Matters, and unquestionably we have moved a step closer in 2016, not only because of the women’s team’s gold medal but also through our major events and massive growth in participation.”



Commercial Director Jon Cockcroft commented, “As an organisation we are continuing to make great strides, and our major events portfolio continues to grow apace, with a key focus on the Women’s Hockey World Cup in 2018. With growth in sponsorship interest, digital reach and national awareness, there are exciting times ahead.”



Rich Beer, Development Director, added, “Participation in the sport continues to rise, and crucially we are seeing growth in the numbers of both young girls and young boys picking up a stick. Our staff, clubs, players and volunteers are continuing to create a sport to be proud of.”



Also shortlisted are British Cycling, last year's winners British Gymnastics, EFL, LTA, RFU and Table Tennis England.



The event takes place at Battersea Evolution on 27th April.



England Hockey Board Media release