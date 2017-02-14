

Beestons Esme Burge celebrates scoring the first goal. Credit David Kissman



The Road to Lee Valley took another turn this weekend as the Investec Women’s Cup quarter finals took place. With a place in the final four and a great chance of making it to the big day at the place where Hockey History Happens, all the teams were giving their all for a place in the next round.





Giant killing was the aim of the game for Barnes who have form for such feats in this competition previously. Mikey Hoare’s team had already seen off Reading in the earlier rounds and were all set to try and capture another Investec Women’s Premier Division scalp this weekend. Bowdon Hightown got off to a perfect start, going ahead through Jane Donnelly in the 11th minute. Abbie Smith levelled it on 16 minutes to give the Barnes fans the hope of another famous win but Hightown were professional till the end and won it with a 52nd minute strike from Rosie Bailey.



Clifton Robinsons, the current holders of the cup made it into the last four with a superb display on the road at Ben Rhydding. Claire Thomas netted an early goal, added to a minute later by Eloise Laity. Jess Bloom chipped in with her customary goal and then Abi Porter made it 4-0. Rachel Doherty pulled one back for the hosts but it was too little, too late.



Slough came into their clash with Surbiton on a high after their Super 6s success and a crucial win in the Investec Women’s Premier Division on Saturday. Surbiton approached the game with their usual belief as well. Giselle Ansley bagged an opener on nine minutes and Abi Robinson made it 2-0 after 12 minutes. Emily Defroand and Jo Hunter added a couple more before Naomi Evans and Sarah Page made it 6-0. Kymran Shergill scored in the 67th minute but it was just a consolation.



Beeston met Sevenoaks in the other quarter final, bidding to become the only non-Premier Division club to reach the last four. The Bees Young Guns did the business and strikes from Rosie Stephens (2) Sophie Robinson, Alice Huddlestone and Fenella Scutt ensured a 5-1 win and a slot in the final four.



The semi-final draw took place this morning and handed us two intriguing clashes. Beeston’s reward for their heroics is a home tie against the holders, Clifton Robinsons. That means Bowdon Hightown receive the luxury of a home draw but will take on the might of Surbiton in an all Investec Women’s Premier Division clash.



Ties take place on 2 April and all the details of draws and results from the whole of the Road to Lee Valley can be found here.



England Hockey Board Media release