

Paddy Smith in EuroIndoor Action for EG



A double from Dutch indoor legend Robert Tigges fired Amsterdam to a 4-2 win and secured the bronze medal for the Dutch side. East Grinstead, representing England put in a brave showing and despite going 4-0 down, a late charge gave Amsterdam a fright but it was not enough and Richard Organ’s team had to settle for fourth spot.





After the disappointment of losing to hosts Arminen in the semi-final East Grinstead picked themselves up to take on the might of Amsterdam. They fell behind to a field goal from Tigges in the 10th minute and that’s how it stayed till the break.



EG sat deep and aimed to hit their opponents on the break but chances were difficult to come by. Tigges doubled the lead five minutes after the break and a minute later Johannes Mooij made it 3-0. A fourth followed form Boris Burkhardt and it looked bleak for East Grinstead. Ben Allberry clawed one back and then Lukas Kilpper made it 4-2 but despite throwing everything forwards in search of more goals, East Grinstead could not find what they needed to salvage the match.



Their fourth place means Surbiton, England’s representatives in next year’s competition will continue to play in the top European competition.



German outfit Uhlenhorst Mulheim ran out winners in the final, beating hosts Arminen 3-2 to take the trophy back to Germany.



Amsterdam 4 (1)

Robert Tigges 10 25 (FG, FG)

Johannes Mooij 26 (FG)

Boris Burkhardt 35 (FG)



East Grinstead 2 (0)

Ben Allberry 37 (PS)

Lukas Kilpper 38 (FG)



England Hockey Board Media release