By Kasozi Balikuddembe



Simba and Kakungulu have surely got the wind in their sails at the initial stage of this year's eventful Ugandan hockey season.





The two teams won big in the Rockets Open that ended Sunday at the National hockey stadium in Lugogo.



Mohammed Ali's Simba edged rivals Weatherhead on penalties(2-1) to claim their maiden trophy in the men's category.



The two sides played out to a goaless draw in normal time and ultimately the game would still remain in a stalemate even after the first five penalties where the two teams just converted two goals apiece.



Mohammed Ali and Jerome Owori's strikes were the tie breaker as Weatherhead missed two of the three penalties with only Ashiraf Tumwesigye finding the back of the net in the second series of penalties.



"This is a good start to the season. We showed the determination and courage until the last kick of the game. We hope to parlay this spirit into the National league"said Mohammed Ali, captain of Simba.



Meanwhile in the Women's category Doreen Mbabazi scored the only goal of the game as Kakungulu came up big against Weatherhead in the final.



It was a tournament that the inaugural winners Wananchi snubbed saying they had to resolve some "internal issues" and also have their players rest following a daunting fruitless campaign in the Africa Club Championship during the fall of last year in neighboring Kenya.



Rockets Hockey Open Results

Final

Men

Simba 0 Weatherhead 0

Women

Kakungulu 1 Weatherhead 0

Men: MVP Collin Batuusa (Kakungulu),

Best Goal Keeper: Charles Sewalu (Simba)

Ladies: MVP Norah Alum (Kakungulu),

Best GoalKeeper: Sylvia Gramia (Kakungulu)



The New Vision