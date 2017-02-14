Indervir Grewal





Punjab Warriors (yellow) try to check the UP forwards during their match in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky Gharu



Chandigarh: Punjab Warriors’ struggles in the middle and upfront took its toll on their defence as three blunders saw the defending champions slump to a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Uttar Pradesh Wizards in a Hockey India League match here today.





Punjab made too many basic, skill-related mistakes, which augmented their troubles in creating chances, while a more inventive and proactive visiting team took its chances.



Three cracking strikes from Wizards’ young strikers — Shamsher Singh (5th minute), Ajay Yadav (48th) and Akashdeep Singh (58th) — overshadowed Punjab’s solitary goal through Mirco Pruijser’s 31st-minute strike after a rare menacing attack for the hosts.



After lazy starts in the last few matches, about which coach Barry Dancer had complained after their defeat to Dabang Mumbai, Punjab came out determined to get a bright start. The hosts have lacked the spark in attack — the forwards have been struggling to create space, while the playmakers have not been inventive enough. Today, there were too many missed-passes and missed-stops, which further increased the pressure on their defence.



Punjab had their first attack in the second minute, getting the ball from their third to the rival circle in two passes. Though Punjab failed to convert the ensuing penalty corner, it augured well for them. But as the game continued, and UP gained more control, Punjab slipped into chaos, with the players being guilty of individualistic play.



Captain Mark Knowles later said that the general team level is low. “The team lacked in skill today; too many stopping errors; its wasn’t a clean game. That just made it harder for us,” he said.



UP coach Roelant Oltmans said: “We had a very dominating performance. But there is always room for improvement. The youngsters had such a crucial role in the win, that is a very encouraging sign,” he said.



Youngster Shamsher was happy that he could score the first goal. “It helps the team relax and gain confidence and focus,” he said.



The Tribune