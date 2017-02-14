by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Junior World Cup champions India will spearhead the cast for this year’s Sultan of Johor Cup hockey tournament.





The seventh edition at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Baru from Oct 22-29 will also see three other former Junior World Cup champions – Germany, Australia and Argentina – joining England and hosts Malaysia to compete in the six-team tournament.



“We are happy that India are back in the fray after staying away last year. We’ve five top sides this time.



“It will help boost the image of the tournament as well as provide our juniors with top-class matches,” said Johor Hockey Association (JHA) deputy president Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah.



India have won the tournament twice – in 2013 and 2014. Australia won the title last year after beating Pakistan 3-1 in the final.



The Star of Malaysia