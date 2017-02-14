Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ric Charlesworth
Black Sticks Women beaten in Argentina opener

Published on Tuesday, 14 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 40
Photo: Hernan Pablo Barrios

The Vantage Black Sticks Women have been defeated 3-0 by hosts Argentina in the first of six tests in Buenos Aires.



World number three ranked Argentina controlled much of the possession, scoring twice in the first half and adding a third goal in the fourth quarter.

The Black Sticks played a much better second half but weren’t able to threaten the goal, earning just one penalty corner in the match.

Midfielders Stephanie Dickins and Tessa Jopp along with goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon all made their New Zealand debut during the game.

Assistant coach Sean Dancer said his young side battled through some early nerves but it wasn’t enough to overcome the fast and attacking home side.

“The quality of our basics were not good enough. Argentina are a top tier team and we need to execute better under pressure,” he said.

“At stages our structure was compromised and that can happen with a new group like this. We will address those key areas and look forward to the challenge of game two tomorrow.”

The Black Sticks are back in action in game two at 10:00am tomorrow morning (NZ time), game streamed live online.

CLICK HERE for more on the Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Argentina

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 0
ARGENTINA 3: (Campoy 2, Granatto)
Halftime: Argentina 2-0

Hockey New Zealand Media release

