Expressions of Interest for two positions at HP in Perth

Published on Wednesday, 15 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 48
Performance Analyst and Manager HP Systems

Holly MacNeil



Expressions of interest are being taken for two positions to be located at the High Performance unit in Perth. Expressions of interest are open until this Friday, 17th February at 5pm AWST.



The two positions are:

Manager of HP and PA Systems (view job description by clicking job title)

and

Performance Analyst / Database Manager (view job description by clicking job title)

Please send your CV and cover letter to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Hockey Australia media release

 

