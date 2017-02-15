Mahers and Carruthers Vice-Presidents



Holly MacNeil



Melbourne, Victoria – The Hockey Australia board has appointed interim president Melanie Woosnam as president of Hockey Australia during the latest board meeting which was held in Sydney last Friday.





Woosnam has held the post of interim president since November, when former president David Hatt stood down. The former Hockeyroo has been on the board of Hockey Australia since 2013.



As a Hockeyroo, Woosnam played for Australia from 1993 until 1995 under her maiden name, Melanie Dempster. Since retiring from hockey, Woosnam has gained extensive experience in the sports industry as CEO of several State Sporting Organisations including Hockey NSW, Queensland Touch Football and NSW Futsal; and as a former Director on the Board of Stadiums Queensland between 2010 and 2015. Currently, Woosnam is Managing Director of her own sporting consultancy, Active8 Sports Solutions.



In addition to Woosnam’s appointment as president, Larry Maher and Stuart Carruthers were both voted in as vice-presidents. Former Kookaburra Carruthers, and former Hockey NSW President Maher were voted onto the board last November.



In addition to the Presidential election, two new board members were also appointed – David Moroney (WA) and Patrick Hall (WA), with Moroney to take up the position of Finance Director. The appointment of Moroney and Hall increases the board numbers to nine.



Of her election and the new board appointees, Woosnam said: “We have a strong, balanced and effective board in place who will be able to lead and effect positive change for Hockey Australia. Our key strategic focus will be enhanced engagement across all areas of the sport.



“It is critical that we commit to building confidence, trust and respect amongst our members and key stakeholders. This will create a strong foundation to enable us to make improvements in other key areas such as participation, competitions and events and of course our high performance programs as we head towards the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and of course the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



“We have a very committed, professional and passionate Board and the recent appointments of David and Pat round out the diverse experience the board now holds.”



About Patrick Hall (1 year term)

Patrick Hall is a current board member and former vice-president of Hockey WA. Patrick is currently a director of the Dichotomy Group and has over 23 years experience in advanced information, communications and electronic systems sector, along with over 20 years experience in the RAAF on a variety of operational management and technical systems roles.



About David Moroney (1 year term)

David Maroney will step into the role of Finance Director for the Hockey Australia board, given his extensive experience as CFO of a number of corporations including First Quantum Minerals and Co-operative Bulk Handling Group. David was formerly on the Hockey WA board from 2011 until 2013 where he served as vice-president.



The Hockey Australia Board now consists of:

Tracey Belbin

Stuart Carruthers – Vice President

Patrick Hall

Juliet Haslam

Larry Maher – Vice President

David Moroney – Finance Director

Tracey Scott

Sandra Sully

Melanie Woosnam – President



Hockey Australia media release