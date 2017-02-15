



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a weekend of meetings, USA Field Hockey's Board of Directors has elected Bree Gillespie to serve as the Chair of the Board starting immediately for a two-year term. Gillespie first joined the Board in 2015 with a passion for growing the game and a long history with hockey. She has played and coached for more than 20 years, competing collegiately at Ohio University. In addition, she founded and still coaches the Lanco Premier Field Hockey Club based in Lancaster, Pa.





"The mission of USA Field Hockey... to Grow the Game, Serve Members and Succeed Internationally, is a true passion for me," said Gillespie. "Working with our dedicated board in support of the talented USA Field Hockey staff and members, I hope to play a role in growing the game in many ways. I am honored to serve as Chair of the USA Field Hockey Board of Directors."



Gillespie also acknowledged the previous Board of Directors leadership and their great contributions to the sport at all levels of play.



"Shawn Hindy and Shannon Taylor deserve many thanks for their dedication and tireless efforts serving as Chair and Vice Chair for the past two years," said Gillespie. "Their leadership has guided the board through continued growth and development. I am excited to help build on their good work."



Elected as Vice Chair of the Board is Susan Nottingham, who is the longest serving current Board Member with 6 years of service. Nottingham lives in Norfolk, Va., and also Chairs the Finance and Audit Committee.



“As senior board member and a financial consultant by profession, moving into the vice-chair role is a logical transition for me," said Nottingham. "Obviously, leading a non-profit national governing board comes with a special set of legal, financial and fiduciary responsibilities. I’m honored and prepared to provide the oversight needed as we focus on mission fulfillment through strategic planning."



Nottingham continued on to say this year, in particular, is exciting since USA Field Hockey is hosting the Pan American Cup and associated Pan American Federation of Hockey Congress for the first time in almost two decades.



"It’s a real pleasure to give back to an organization that has been such a positive, integral part of my life for the past 15 years," said Nottingham. "Our growing field hockey family includes men and women, young and old; from the Atlantic to the Pacific (and overseas). They are umpires, coaches, players, administrators and advocates. It’s a family I’m proud to be a part of and eager to serve.”



USA Field Hockey extends its congratulations to both Gillespie and Nottingham as well as its gratitude toward Hindy and Taylor as the baton of leadership is passed.



"Congratulations to Bree and Susan who are both supremely qualified to serve the sport in these leadership roles," said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director. "They both are very accessible and in tune with the hockey community and will make a significant impact in driving our organization forward as we strive to achieve our mission to grow the game, serve members and succeed internationally."



USFHA media release