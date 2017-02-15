by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Leaders Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) hope that history will not repeat itself in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





Last year, they led the six-team Premier Division standings with three matches remaining.



But they fumbled in the first two matches, suffering identical 1-2 defeats to Terengganu and Tenaga Nasional.



KLHC beat Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 4-1 in the last match and ended up third.



Terengganu won their third straight league title with Sapura second.



Now, KLHC are again top in the eight-team league with 29 points with three matches left.



Terengganu are second on 27 points followed by UniKL (23) and Tenaga (21).



KLHC face a crucial week, playing three tough matches in five days. They take on Tenaga today, UniKL on Friday and Terengganu on Sunday.



KLHC team manager Ahmad Anuar Sham Kamar is keeping his fingers crossed that they will finish the season on a triumphant note.



“We had high hopes of winning the league last season but we fumbled when it mattered most.



“We have learnt our lesson. We will take it one match at a time and stay focused.



“It’s going to be another tough run-in.



“Tenaga are fast on the counter-attack.



“In our first match, we fought our way back twice to hold them to a 2-2 draw.



“I hope our players will rise to the occasion this time to get a win over Tenaga,” said Ahmad.



The Star of Malaysia