Black Sticks women beat Argentina to level test series

Published on Wednesday, 15 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 46
New Zealand's Olivia Merry scored the goal to give the Black Sticks a much-needed 1-0 win over Argentina. PHOTOSPORT

The Black Sticks women's hockey team have levelled their series with Argentina.



New Zealand scored a 1-0 victory in the second game of the six-test series in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Captain Olivia Merry scored New Zealand's goal, converting a penalty stroke in the 43rd minute.

Argentina won the opening test 3-0 on Tuesday.

Assistant coach Sean Dancer said it was a pleasing response from his team, as they played with aggression and a positive approach.

"It was a very closely contested match but we were able to create a lot of chances and defended really well," Dancer said.

"I was impressed with our team's fight and spirit under pressure, especially in the final quarter where we stood up and Grace O'Hanlon made some good saves in goal.

"We will look to train and improve in a few keys areas over the next 48 hours before our next game knowing Argentina will come out more aggressive after a loss."

The third test will be played at 10am Friday (NZ time).

Stuff

