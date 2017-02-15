Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Resurgent Black Sticks down Argentina

Published on Wednesday, 15 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 51
View Comments


Natasha Fitzsimons in action. Photo: Hernan Pablo Barrios

The Vantage Black Sticks Women have responded with a 1-0 victory over hosts Argentina in the second of six tests in Buenos Aires.



Just a day after their opening 3-0 defeat the Black Sticks shook off the rust and played a much more structured game against the world number three ranked side.

Captain for the match Olivia Merry proved the deciding factor when she calmly converted a penalty stroke in the 43rd minute.

It was a fitting performance for defender Ella Gunson, who brought up her 150th test cap during the match.

Assistant coach Sean Dancer said it was pleasing to respond from the opening loss with a positive and aggressive approach.

“It was a very closely contested match but we were able to create a lot of chances and defended really well,” he said.

“I was impressed with our team’s fight and spirit under pressure, especially in the final quarter where we stood up and Grace O’Hanlon made some good saves in goal.

“We will look to train and improve in a few keys areas over the next 48 hours before our next game knowing Argentina will come out more aggressive after a loss.”

The Black Sticks have a rest day tomorrow ahead of the third test at 10:00am on Friday morning (NZ time), with the game streamed live online

CLICK HERE for more on the Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Argentina

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 1: (Olivia Merry)
ARGENTINA 0
Halftime: 0-0

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.