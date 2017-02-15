

Natasha Fitzsimons in action. Photo: Hernan Pablo Barrios



The Vantage Black Sticks Women have responded with a 1-0 victory over hosts Argentina in the second of six tests in Buenos Aires.





Just a day after their opening 3-0 defeat the Black Sticks shook off the rust and played a much more structured game against the world number three ranked side.



Captain for the match Olivia Merry proved the deciding factor when she calmly converted a penalty stroke in the 43rd minute.



It was a fitting performance for defender Ella Gunson, who brought up her 150th test cap during the match.



Assistant coach Sean Dancer said it was pleasing to respond from the opening loss with a positive and aggressive approach.



“It was a very closely contested match but we were able to create a lot of chances and defended really well,” he said.



“I was impressed with our team’s fight and spirit under pressure, especially in the final quarter where we stood up and Grace O’Hanlon made some good saves in goal.



“We will look to train and improve in a few keys areas over the next 48 hours before our next game knowing Argentina will come out more aggressive after a loss.”



The Black Sticks have a rest day tomorrow ahead of the third test at 10:00am on Friday morning (NZ time), with the game streamed live online



CLICK HERE for more on the Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Argentina



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 1: (Olivia Merry)

ARGENTINA 0

Halftime: 0-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release