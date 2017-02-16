by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The race for the Premier Division title in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) is set to go down to the wire after leaders Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) could only draw 3-3 with Tenaga Nasional.





KLHC, who began the day two points ahead of nearest challengers Terengganu, now find themselves level on 30 points with the east coast side.



Terengganu, who beat TNB-Thunderbolt 3-0 at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu yesterday, lead the standings on goal difference with two matches left.



While Terengganu will be pleased with how the day turned out, KLHC must be kicking themselves for dropping two precious points at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium.



KLHC actually began well against Tenaga, taking a 2-0 lead through Anton Poul Fritz Ebeling (15th minute) and Muhd Rashid Baharom (19th).



Undaunted, Tenaga hit back through Muhd Najib Abu Hassan (22nd) and Muhd Azammi Adabi (38th).



Although KLHC went ahead again through Hammod Casey Dawson in the 57th minute, Muhd Shahril Saabah ensured Tenaga got a share of the spoils when he equalised in the last minute off a penalty corner.



KLHC team manager Ahmad Anuar Sham Kamar felt that they were very unlucky not to have taken all three points.



“We played well and were so close to collecting full points.



“Tenaga’s last-gasp equaliser has put us in a tight spot,” said Ahmad.



KLHC’s last two matches are against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) tomorrow and Tereng­ganu on Sunday.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh was relieved to see his team back in contention to retain the league title.



Double champions Terengganu’s goals against TNB-Thunderbolt were scored by Muhd Firhan Ashaari (16th), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (56th) and Nicolas Enrique Della Torre (57th).



“The race is on between us and KLHC for the league title.



“We have a tough match against Maybank on Friday.



“And then we will have a stiff challenge against KLHC on Sun­day,” said Sarjit.



