By Jugjet Singh



NATIONAL player Shahril Saabah scored a last minute goal to hand Tenaga Nasional an upset 3-3 draw over Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) in the Premier Division of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Wednesday.





All-local outfit Tenaga were 0-2 down by the 19th minute, but played a super game after the second half to hold KHLC who have four foreign imports and nine national players at their disposal.



The draw saw KLHC back on level terms with Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) on 30 points with two more matches to decide the League champions.



"We had noting to lose and gave our very best against KLHC to try and finish third in the League. Credit to my players who did not give up until the last second to steal a point from favourites KLHC," said Tenaga coach Amin Rahim.



On Sunday, Universiti Kuala Lumpur and THT played to a 2-2 draw which faoured KLHC to lift the title, but today the cards changed hands again after KLHC drew with Tenaga.



THT have two more matches to complete their leage -- aganst Maybank and KLHC next weekend.



While KLHC have UniKL before playing THT for the title.



KLHC coach Ahmad Anuar Sham said: "It was an unfortunate draw with a last minute equaliser. Now, we have two more tough matches to win if we want to lay our hands on the League title."



For the record THT are the defending League and Overall title holders.



Yesterday, Anton Poul Fritz (15th), Rashid Baharom (19th) and Casey Dawsond (57th) scored for KLHC, while Najib Abu Hassan (22nd), Azammi Adabi (38th) and Shahril Saabah (60th) delivered for Tenaga.



RESULTS: Kuala Lumpur HC 3 Tenaga Nasional 3, Terengganu Hockey Team 3 TNB Thunderbolts 0,



