s2h Team



Last minute goal by Florian Fuchs gives Dabang Mumbai a win over Delhi Waveriders by 3-2





Dabang Mumbai made a comeback in the dying minute of the match to hand home side Delhi Waveriders a heartbreaking loss. It was Florian Fuchs’ 60th minute field goal that fetched Dabang Mumbai a 3-2 win.



The home team Delhi were quick to earn two PCs in the initial minutes but their woes with converting them continued to haunt as they failed to convert as many as seven PCs.



A video referral by the visiting team Mumbai was upheld by the umpires and they were awarded a PC in the 24th minute. Australian drag flicker Kieran Govers converted the PC to give his team a 1-0 lead.



Though the Delhi Waveriders earned an opportunity to equalize in the 26th minute, Rupinder Pal Singh’s attempt was padded away by David Harte to ensure his team kept the lead at half-time.



Post the ten-minute break, Dabang Mumbai came back strongly to put pressure on the home side. It paid off when Gurjant Singh and Affan Yousuf worked in tandem to win their team a PC in the 42nd minute. But Delhi Waveriders’ Vincent Vanasch was brilliant when he saved Jeremy Hayward’s attempt.



A breakthrough finally came in the 44th minute for the Delhi Waveriders when Mandeep struck a brilliant field goal, picking up a perfect assist from Talwinder Singh, only to beat the defenders in the circle and send the ball past Harte. The goal not just enthralled the home crowd but also snatched the lead from Dabang Mumbai ending the quarter at 2-1.



The last quarter was nothing short of a thriller with the Delhi Waveriders doing everything they can to keep the lead. They won two PCs within the first four minutes of the quarter but couldn’t make it count yet again.



Dabang Mumbai are known for making a comeback in the dying minutes of the game and they did just that when skipper Florian Fuchs scored his 10th goal of the season with just 24 seconds to go for the final hooter handing a heartbreak loss to Delhi Waveriders denting the team’s hopes of a Semi Final berth.



AWARDS:

Goal of the Match: Mandeep Singh

Young Achiever of the Match: Manpeet

Most Entertaining Player of the Match: Benjamin Stanzl

Man of the Match: Surender Kumar



Stick2Hockey.com