



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce that PSL Team Sports will continue as Scottish Hockey’s official kit supplier. It furthers the excellent partnership that has formed over the last four years of working together.





For the next four years, PSL Team Sports will continue to have exclusive rights to supply Scottish Hockey branded Canterbury playing and non-playing kit to all of Scottish Hockey’s senior and junior international squads, including players, coaches and management staff.



PSL Team Sports supplies an extensive merchandise range for men, women and juniors, including a variety of polo shirts, t-shirts, shorts, fleeces, stadium pants, jackets, hoodies, base layers, and much more via its online shop and retail outlet in Hillington, Glasgow. PSL Team Sports also designed a unique shirt especially for umpires officiating at hockey matches in Scotland. They also offer umpires the exclusive opportunity to buy Canterbury branded ‘off the field’ kit and clothing.







David Sweetman, CEO of Scottish Hockey, said, “We’re absolutely delighted to continue partnering with a premier teamwear brand in the form of Canterbury, and PSL Team Sports, who are a leading supplier of teamwear and equipment in Scotland. We’re very much looking forward to continuing our work with PSL Team Sports.”



Rennie Keith, Director of PSL Team Sports, said, "We are absolutely delighted to cement our successful partnership with Scottish Hockey for a further four years with the signing of this new agreement. It has been a great partnership, which will grow over the years to come.



“The agreement is enhanced even further by the news that Canterbury and PSL are the Official clothing partners of Team Scotland for the Gold Coast 2018 Games and we are all looking forward to making the team stand out from the crowd with unique and innovative made to order kit"



Andy Tennant, Scottish Hockey Head of Performance, said, “The importance of high quality performance teamwear for our players cannot be understated and for the last four years Scottish Hockey has benefitted from excellent teamwear, both on and off the field. I’m delighted Scottish Hockey will continue to develop our excellent relationship with PSL.”







Scottish Hockey Union media release