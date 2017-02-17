



Grange have the chance of closing the gap on Bromac Kelburne at the top of the men’s National League 1 if they can see off Western Wildcats in a catch-up game at Auchenhowie.





The Edinburgh side trail Kelburne by five points, but with two games in hand a victory would narrow the gap to two.



The sides met on Scottish Cup business before the festive break, that day Grange emerged 2-0 victors.



A cautious David Knipe, Grange`s coach, said: "We played a close game in the cup and the first games after the indoor season are always interesting."



The first half of the season saw Grange put in a much more consistent performance compared to previous seasons, they are the only unbeaten side and have dropped only two points, there should be no reason why this form should not continue.



Further, Grange have rattled in 32 goals in their seven games to date with Cammie Fraser, Frank Ryan, Luke Cranney and Callum Milne all making their contributions.



The Wildcats have a very young side in transition who are in eighth place in the table, but they will be looking to crash the Grange bandwagon.



Watsonians take on fifth placed Grove Menzieshill in the other fixture hoping to return to winning ways. The Edinburgh side have had a bizarre record so far, newly promoted they stormed to the top of the division with three straight victories, then followed five defeats in a row and they now sit in seventh place.



The Watsonians management will doubtless be anxious to reverse this trend in their first home encounter of the second half of the season.



Meanwhile, the Taysiders started the season as title aspirants, but the blight of inconsistency has appeared - in the final weekend prior to the winter shutdown they went down 4-2 to Uddingston and dropped out of the top four.



