



Ards are heading for Lithuania for the Eurohockey Indoor Club Trophy, facing 6 games in a 3-day period. They will be up against teams from Lithuania (Gintra Strekte University), Ukraine (Sumchanka), Scotland (Dundee Wanderers), England (East Grinstead), France (Lille) and Sweden (Partille). Aiming to retain their second tier status, the Irish girls need to finish sixth from the seven teams, but even that will be a tough task, against teams much more accustomed to the indoor form of the game.





Ards captain, Caroline Adams is well aware of the challenge. "The teams from Lithuania and Ukraine have come down from the first division and we anticipate they will be very tough opposition on the first day. The French, Scottish and English teams remain in the second division from last season although they are different sides from the ones we faced last year. We have been keeping an eye on the English indoor league and we were all able to watch East Grinstead perform in the impressive arena of the 'Super Sixes' hosted in Wembley last year, so hopefully we've picked up a thing or two. Probably the biggest game for us will be against the Swedish champions, Partille, who were promoted from the third division last year. We have played them on two previous occasions in Europe, losing to them in Lisbon but beating them in Budapest so we anticipate it will be a closely contested match on Sunday."



The Ards squad brings a mix of youth and experience, with Irish International Chloe Brown playing in her fifth European campaign, and expected to be an influential figure. "Each year we have shown that we are getting better and competing with the bigger nations." said Chloe. "The second division is a big step from the third where we have had success before and the teams we will be facing will have just finished their respective indoor leagues where they have gained competitive experience against other clubs over a period of time. Unfortunately we don;t have the same intense competitive preparation, but we are looking forward to the challenge". At the other end of the scale, Royal School Armagh head girl, Alana Doyle, is one of four debutants, and faces a tough baptism in her first European adventure. "I am really looking forward to the opportunity to play in the tournament but I'm aware that the indoor game is very strong in other European countries and I am relishing the chance to pit my skills against top-class players and teams." said the 18-year-old.



For live results click here.



Irish Hockey Association media release