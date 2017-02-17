



AH&BC Amsterdam’s Valentin Verga says he is loving the organised chaos of the Malaysian Hockey League as he continues his bid for glory with Terengganu.





The reigning champions stayed in the race to play in the February 26 final – recently changed from February 24 – with a 3-0 win over the TNB Thunderbolts.



It is a far cry from the Dutch Hoofdklasse but it is an experience that he really enjoys.



"Everyone here is very technically skilled,” he told hockey.nl. “A match is a pretty unstructured mess sometimes. Terrangganu is the reigning champion and the pressure is quite high.



“I am being deployed as a central striker [rather than his usual position in midfield] and they thought brought in one of the highest-scoring strikers in the world!"



Verga is the sole Dutch player in the league, part of a handful of foreigners that also includes a smattering of Argentine, Korean and Pakistani players. And he says that it can grow into something bigger.



"There is now less attention than the Hockey India League but they are working hard to enlarge this league. And why not? Kuala Lumpur is a very outgoing city. You are pampered here, everything is arranged for you. It's great fun!"



Euro Hockey League media release