by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Terengganu are back on familiar ground after losing steam in their bid to retain the Premier Division title in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





After leading the standings in the early stages, the Terengganu side lost ground to Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) two weeks ago.



But when KLHC were held to a 3-3 draw by Tenaga on Wednesday, the Terengganu team found themselves back in the lead on better goal difference after beating TNB-Thunderbolt 3-0.



Both Terengganu and KLHC have 30 points – with just two matches to go.



This has been a familiar story for both teams in the last three seasons as they head into the last two matches.



Terengganu play Maybank at home today while KLHC meet UniKL.



On Sunday, Terengganu and KLHC go head-to-head in what should be the title showdown.



It doesn’t look good for KLHC, though, as Terengganu have won the title the last three times.



But KLHC team manager Annuar Sham Kamar is undaunted, saying “we cannot afford to drop a point”.



“They have a 20-goal difference on us. So there’s no way we can match that. Only winning our two matches – against UniKL and Terengganu – will give us the title,” he explained.



“Last year, we were in a similar position ... we lost our penultimate match and handed the title to Terengganu, although we played them last.



“I do not want to see that happening again. We must take full points today against UniKL and then be prepared for the battle on Sunday.”



One thing that KLHC will be hoping for is that Terengganu’s shaky form when playing against teams in KL will continue today.



The east coast side drew 1-1 with Tenaga Nasional and 0-0 with UniKL – and that handed the advantage to KLHC.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh is aware of his team’s poor form when playing in KL, but he promised that “we are ready for the crunch”.



“We have learned from the two draws. We are still very much in the title fight and it is for us to lose it.



“There will be pressure ... that’s for sure. Anyway, we expect tough matches against Maybank and KLHC.



“At this stage, the team who can hold their own and handle the pressure will have the edge. We are determined to win our fourth league title,” he said.



The Star of Malaysia