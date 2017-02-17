

The bottom two in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division, Bowdon Hightown and Reading face a crucial clash this Saturday with both sides desperate for points to avoid the threat of relegation.





Bowdon Hightown – who dropped to ninth last week after losing to Slough and being leapfrogged by the Berkshire side – drew 1-1 with bottom of the table Reading earlier in the season, and will be desperate for a win so they can climb back out of the danger zone.



Meanwhile Reading are still searching for their first win of the season and are six points adrift.



“It has been tough for us, especially losing the players we have,” said Georgia Boother, club captain of Reading who lost the services of GB Olympic gold medallists Alex Danson, and Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh.



“We’ve had to do some serious rebuilding, but the girls have worked so hard and we have been unlucky to lose some of the games we have.



“Anything can happen in the last few weeks of the season, but we’re being realistic. Hopefully we can get a few wins, make it off the bottom and then survive the relegation play-offs.



“The indoor programme gave the team a massive boost; we played well and Georgina Bathurst was top scorer, so that did wonders for their confidence.”



Elsewhere, Leicester travel to Kent to take on Canterbury late on Saturday afternoon, with both teams in need of the points to boost their hopes of reaching the top four and a spot at the Finals Weekend.



The University of Birmingham stepped up into the top four after last week’s win over Reading, and they will need to be on top form this weekend as they play host to unbeaten leaders Surbiton.



Third-placed Clifton Robinsons welcome Holcombe to Coombe Dingle, with the visitors aiming to take a win and reclaim their place in the top four, while Clifton could move up to second with a win.



In the Investec Conference West, leaders Stourport are preparing to host third-placed Olton and West Warwicks on Saturday.



Meanwhile, Buckingham could go top if they beat fourth-placed Trojans and Stourport lose.



Leaders Wimbledon entertain St Albans in the Investec Conference East, while second-placed Sevenoaks are on the road, visiting West Herts on Saturday.



And in the Investec Conference North, Brooklands Poynton are at home against Loughborough Students. Currently top of the table, Brooklands are going for their tenth straight win in the league, while Loughborough have not won since October.



FIXTURES – Saturday, February 18



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Investec Premier Division

Univ of Birmingham v Surbiton 12.30

Clifton Robinsons v Holcombe 13.00

Bowdon Hightown v Reading 13:45

Canterbury v Leicester 16:00



Investec Conference East

Hampstead and Westminster v Southgate 13:30

Wimbledon v St Albans 14:00

Harleston Magpies v Chelmsford 14:00

West Herts v Sevenoaks 14:00

Northampton Saints v Cambridge City 14:15



Investec Conference North

Brooklands Poynton v Loughborough Students 11:45

Belper v Ben Rhydding 12:00

Beeston v Univ of Durham 12:00

Liverpool Sefton v Wakefield 12:30

Sutton Coldfield v Timperley 14:00



Investec Conference West

Olton and West Warwicks v Stourport 12:00

Bristol Firebrands v Oxford Hawks 12:00

Buckingham v Trojans 12:00

Swansea City v Isca 12:00

Exe v Gloucester City 14:00



FIXTURES, Sunday, February 19



Investec Conference East

Southgate v Northampton Saints 12:00



