Uttar Pradesh Wizards posted a 4-0 win against Ranchi Rays and have climbed to the third spot in the points table. Field goals by Seve van Ass (37') and Akashdeep Singh (60') sealed the much-needed five points from the match here at the Coal India Hockey India League.





Placed at the bottom of the table, and three more games left in the pool stage, it was a must-win game for the home side to keep their Semi Final hopes alive.



After a goalless first quarter, Uttar Pradesh Wizards got off the blocks in the second quarter pressing hard in the circle and it paid off when they won the first PC in the 19th minute. Argentine drag flicker Gonzalo Peillat’s strike was padded away by Ranchi Rays’ goalkeeper Tyler Lovell. Arthur van Doren fetched the home team their second PC in the 26th minute but Raghunath’s flick was blocked by Ranchi Rays’ first rusher Manpreet Singh. The first half ended with the score reading 0-0.



A sloppy defence in the heart of the striking circle saw Ranchi Rays concede a field goal when Seve van Ass was left unmarked. The Dutchman made no mistake in taking advantage of the opportunity as he tapped the ball past Tyler Lovell in the 37th minute giving the home team a 2-0 lead. Ranchi Rays came close to equalizing in the 40th minute when Flynn Ogilvie took a shot at the post after a good assist by Timothy Deavin but an alert P.R Sreejesh ensured the Uttar Pradesh Wizards kept the lead.



The final quarter witnessed the Ranchi Rays hold much of the ball possession but they also lost their video referral when they asked for a PC due to a stick tackle in the circle but the referral went against Ranchi Rays’ favor. Uttar Pradesh Wizards’ defence was rock solid today as they denied the visitors any chance at scoring though the Ranchi Rays had as many as 12 circle entries. Akashdeep Singh struck another field goal with just seconds to go for the final hooter to win the match 4-0.



AWARDS:



Goal of the Match: Akashdeep Singh

Young Achiever of the Match: Akashdeep Singh

Most Entertaining Player of the Match: Arthur van Doren

Man of the Match: Seve van Ass



