COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - With nearly a month standing between the U.S. Men's National Team and their first game of the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 in Trinidad and Tobago, USMNT Head Coach Rutger Wiese is pleased to name the 18-athlete squad that will make the trip for the event taking place Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, April 2, 2017.





“Congratulations to the 18 players selected for this tournament," said Wiese. "After a great camp, we are excited to continue to follow the direction we agreed on as a team the past month. Although all men were extremely competitive in Spain we feel confident as staff that we selected the best athletes at this moment for the World League Round 2 tournament. We will face world class competition and we are looking forward to play our very best.”



Selections for the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 tournament were determined on a recent training camp held in Barcelona, Spain from January 20 - 30 as well as previous events. The 10-day block in Spain started with the USMNT hitting the pitch for two-a-day sessions before taking on Catalunya and Spanish powerhouse, Hockey Club Atletic Terrassa. The second part of the training camp included three games in three days against Wales, another team preparing for their respective FIH Hockey World League Round 2 competition.



The pool of participating teams for the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 is made up of Hero FIH World Ranked No. 11 Canada, No. 16 Japan, No. 22 Russia, No. 26 Chile, No. 30 Switzerland, No. 33 Trinidad and Tobago and No. 49 Barbados. USA sits in the middle of the Hero FIH World Ranked at No. 29 and is in Pool A with Barbados, Canada and Chile.



Team USA will open the tournament competition against Canada on Saturday, March 25, followed by Barbados the following day. From there, the USA will face Chile on Tuesday, March 28 before crossover play with the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 30. The top team will automatically advance to FIH Hockey World League Round 3 (Semifinals) to be held in June and July 2017.



The USMNT is looking for support to raise funds in an effort to cover air and ground transportation to compete at World League Round 2. A gift of any size directly contributes to the USMNT and their upcoming tour. We appreciate your consideration in advance. Please click here to view more details.



USA Field Hockey would like to congratulate the following athletes who were selected to represent the USA in Trinidad and Tobago at the FIH Hockey World League Round 2:



Along with the achievement of getting to represent your country and wear red, white and blue, Pilaro will look to record his first international cap with the USMNT while in Trinidad and Tobago.



For more information on FIH Hockey World League Round 2, including schedule, results, news and more, visit the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 event page on usafieldhockey.com.



*Based off of FIH Hero World Rankings January 2017



USFHA media release