Argentina outclass Black Sticks in game three

Published on Friday, 17 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 40
Liz Thompson in action for the Black Sticks against Argentina. Photo: Hernan Pablo Barrios

Hosts Argentina took control in Friday’s third test with a 3-0 result over the Vantage Black Sticks Women in Buenos Aires.



Argentina stepped up the tempo leading on from Wednesday’s 1-0 loss with their speed and tempo proving too much for the Kiwis.

The Black Sticks again created some strong chances but weren’t able to put them into the back of the goal.

Assistant coach Sean Dancer said it was a frustrating game in which they allowed the hosts to play on their terms.

“It was a frustrating game today, we didn’t pay attention to some of the little details and allowed Argentina to dictate to us,” he said.

“Playing a top tier team you need to be at the top of your game and today we lacked the quality of basics in our tackling and ball control under pressure.

“We have a quick turnaround ahead of tomorrow’s fourth game so the girls will do their recovery and scouting to ensure we go into the challenge on the front foot.”

Argentina made a fast start and ran out to an early lead in just the fourth minute when Maria Granatto deflected into goal from close range.

The hosts doubled their advantage midway through the second quarter with Eugenia Trinchinetti capitalising on a loose ball in the circle.

Argentina sealed the result from a 36th minute penalty corner which Delfina Merino crashed into goal after an initial save.

The Black Sticks go up against Argentina in test four at 10:00am tomorrow morning (NZ time), with the game streamed live online

CLICK HERE for more on the Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Argentina

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 0
ARGENTINA 3: (Maria Granatto, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Delfina Merino)
Halftime: Argentina 2-0

Hockey New Zealand Media release

