By Paddy Dinham





Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh in the rain at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The pair received and MBE and OBE, respectively



Hockey's Olympic golden couple have spoken of their pride after receiving their honours at Buckingham Palace together.





Kate Richardson-Walsh, 36, who captained Great Britain's women to a first Olympic hockey gold medal at Rio 2016 Olympics, collected an OBE.



She said it was 'really special' to be sharing the day with her wife and team-mate Helen Richardson-Walsh, 35, who picked up an MBE.



Kate said: 'When I was at school and thinking of what I might be one day, this was nowhere near my radar.



'I wanted to be a PE teacher and I would have been quite happy with that but this is like being in a movie. It is quite bizarre. It is like what dreams are made of.



'I think it does show that, with hard work and if you really go for it, these things can happen to you.



'It was also so special to have this opportunity and see my wife have this recognition after having stood with her on the podium in Rio.'



Kate has now retired from the international game after 375 caps for her country and captaining the side since 2003.



The couple married in a civil ceremony in 2013.



Kate said they felt very lucky to be a high-profile same-sex couple with incredibly supportive families and hockey team.





Kate Richardson-Walsh of Great Britain celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal during 2016 Rio Olympics, at which the team won gold



She said: 'I know there are people who have been shunned and locked out of their homes. We want to say there a place for you where you can feel comfortable in your own skin, whatever that is.



'We know that we are creating history. Being a same-sex couple is something different and it it good that people are talking about it because same-sex marriage and LGBT issues are still a little bit taboo - so the more we can normalise it and talk about it the better.'



She led Great Britain to a nerve-shredding triumph over the Netherlands at the Rio Olympics. They won in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.



Speaking after they received their awards from the Prince of Wales, Helen said: 'It is another nice photograph for the mantelpiece.'



Daily Mail