

Maddie in ENG v NED



On 19 August 2016, Great Britain Women's Hockey Team made history when they beat world number one side, the Netherlands in the Olympic Final in Rio.





With the rematch on the horizon on 11 June 2017 on home turf, we take a look back to an interview with the BBC with England's very own Maddie Hinch after she faced one of the most important matches of her career!



"I was a little bit nervous going into the final against the Dutch. I knew I would be busy and would have a role to play; I just prayed it would go well.



I made an early save, which was key. Then there was the penalty miss by Maartje Paumen. I have not seen that girl miss in years, so I thought that was a sign. I was just loving it and couldn't wait to make another save.



Things continued to go our way. It was like that throughout the tournament. There were key moments against key teams. It was like it was written for us.



We beat the Netherlands on penalties last summer to win European gold, so I remember thinking I would much rather be in our camp as soon as it went to the shootout. They had to be nervous and you could see it. They couldn't look at me; their heads were down.



I loved it. I wasn't nervous in the slightest and everything went my way. The ball kept hitting me, whether it was my head or my foot. I have never kept a clean sheet in a shootout, so that was a personal achievement.



I don't remember what happened when we won. I think I turned to my family; I was in a state of shock. Someone jumped on me. It was all a bit of a blur."



General tickets for the Clash of the Champions go on sale at 10am on Sunday 19 February - www.englandhockey.co.uk/tickets



England Hockey Board Media release