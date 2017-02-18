Shaheed Devji





The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the schedule for Gryphon Women’s Hockey World League Round 2, which takes place from April 1-9, 2017 in West Vancouver, British Columbia.





The full match schedule, including playoff games, can be found here and will be updated throughout the tournament.



Canada’s women open the tournament against Mexico on April 1st at 4:30pm local time. The Canadians complete pool play with games against Chile and Trinidad and Tobago at 4:30pm on April 2nd and 4th respectively.



Each match day will consist of three games to be played at Rutledge Field at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver, British Columbia.



Games are free to watch from standing room areas at the field, however, paid “All-Access Tournament Passes” consisting of guaranteed seating at centre-pitch will also be available.



Ticket information, include a link to buy online, will be released Monday, February 20th at 10:00am Pacific time at fieldhockey.ca. A limited number of tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis.



Field Hockey Canada media release