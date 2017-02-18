by S. Ramaguru





Spot on: UniKL’s goalkeeper Tomas Matias Santiago (centre) diving for the ball in the MHL Premier Division match at KL hockey stadium yesterday. — AZHAR MAHFOF / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: The stage is set for a colossal showdown between Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) for the Premier Division title.





Both teams won their penultimate matches in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) to be tied on 33 points in the eight-team standings.



Yesterday, Terengganu defeated Maybank 5-2 while KLHC overcame Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 3-1.



The odds are in Terengganu’s favour as they have a far superior goal difference.



So, a draw against KLHC tomorrow will be enough for the east coast side to lift the title for a fourth time.



KLHC must beat Terengganu if they want to regain the title they last won in 2013.



“It’s a straight fight now for the title. We can afford a draw, but we will go for a win. KLHC are a very determined side and they will be out for revenge as we’ve denied them the title for the last three years,” said Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh.



“There is a lot at stake here. We want to keep the title ... that is all that matters.”



KLHC team manager Annuar Sham Kamar was just as upbeat.



“It’s now down to this one game on Sunday. Our players are doing well and we have a more solid defence this time. I expect a close and tough game, but we are ready for the challenge,” he said.



In the match against Maybank, Terengganu got their goals through Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (10th), South Korean penalty corner specialist Jang Jung-hyun (12th, 17th), Mohamed Firhan Azhaari (31st) and Ameer Aiman Mohamed Saberi (56th).



Jang Soon-chan (31st) and Jeremy Edwards (47th) replied for the bankers.



In the other match, KLHC scored through Umar Bhutta (14th) Hanmod Casey Dawson (29th) and Anton Fritz (50th) while UniKL replied through Faridzul Afiq Mohd (28th).



The Star of Malaysia