In 'amateur' Germany, 32-year-old Moritz Fuerste tries to build a boardroom career



Moritz Fuerste undergoes dragflick drills at the Sector-42 Sports Complex in Chandigarh. Vicky Gharu



Chandigarh: “Ok, time to go,” Kalinga Lancers coach Mark Hager shouted out, asking the last few players spread around the field to wrap up the team’s training session on a sunny afternoon.





“One more,” pleaded Moritz Fuerste, standing at the top of the circle. The German’s “last” drag-flick was gloved away by the goalkeeper. As the ball stopper, Billy Bakker, started to walk away, Fuerste urged: “One last?” To Bakker’s quizzical look, the German replied: “I have to score, finish with a goal.”



Fuerste scored and followed it up with a celebratory run back to the dugout. It is this mixture of determination, inventiveness and flamboyance shown by the 32-year-old playmaker over his decade-long career that has made him one of the all-time favourites of hockey fans.



“It’s always a pleasure (to meet fans),” said Fuerste, who has had a long and successful career for Germany — having won two Olympics gold medals and a World Cup title.



Fuerste is known for his competitive nature and leadership skills. In this year’s Hockey India league, he has led his team to the brink of the semifinals.



Famous for his ability to find highly improbable passes and his Zinedine Zidane-like ball-holding skills — the part-time drag-flicker has found his goal-scoring touch in this year’s edition.



Fuerste is currently among the top-scorers in the league.



Marketing man



Despite being at the fag-end of his long career, Fuerste is still at the top of his game. The 2012 FIH Player of the Year has been nominated for the award this year; it’s his fifth nomination. So, why retire from international hockey?



“It’s temporary. I am taking a break,” said Fuertse, who retired after leading Germany to the bronze medal in the Rio Olympics.



“I have two kids, I am 32. In Germany, hockey is not a professional sport, so we have to study and look for alternative careers,” said Fuerste, who completed his masters in business psychology in 2014.



“I have started a sports marketing and consulting company with two partners in Hamburg,” he added.



How has the new experience been?

“Well, I did work in an advertising company for four years while I was doing my graduation in media management,” he added. “I worked as an executive, doing every job from organising events, shoots, bargaining with the clients etc.”



How did the clients deal with an Olympics medallist?

“Not everyone knew about me, though in the sports industry many did. It obviously helped dealing with the ones who knew my name, but you still have to prove yourself,” he added.



Smooth transition



Fuerste said that the leadership and man-management skills he has learnt playing hockey have helped him in his new career. Fuerste has played most of his club hockey in Hamburg, at the Uhlenhorster Hockey Club; and like most German players, he also coached the club’s junior teams. “I did that for 10 years. It helped me improve as a player. It changes your perspective, looking at the game from the outside. Teaching others makes you learn about yourself. The kids’ feedback helped me learn. All those experiences are helping me now,” added Fuerste, who still plays in the German league.



What about international hockey?

“The German team has not had a training camp since the Rio Olympics, so it’s all right now. But when they do, I am sure I will miss that experience,” he said.



What about a coaching career?

“Not thinking about it right now.”



