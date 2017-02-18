Indervir Grewal





Punjab Warriors (yellow) had a tough time on the field. Vicky Gharu



Chandigarh: Punjab Warriors’ campaign to defend their Hockey India League title is coming apart fast as the hosts suffered their third consecutive defeat here today and slipped to the last spot in the points table.





A couple of days of break couldn’t get their game back on track as they slumped to one of their biggest defeats in the season, losing to a “determined” Delhi Waveriders.



The visitors, who came into the match after a heartbreaking loss to Dabang Mumbai, displayed an all-round performance to hammer Punjab 6-1. Reid-Ross opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a rasping drag-flick that went in off the horizontal bar. Rupinder Pal Singh made it two out of two, his low drag-flick beating in-form goalkeeper Tristan Clemons in the 17th minute.



Punjab, who had a couple of good chances after the first Delhi goal, lost their composure after the second. They lacked cohesion and started to force their attacks. The frustration led to too many individuals making useless runs with the ball. Punjab’s Dutch playmaker Robert van der Horst, though, had a good game and provided the drive to their attack with runs from the back. He earned their first penalty corner, which was converted by Mark Gleghorne at the stroke of halftime. However, Mandeep Singh’s field goal in the 38th minute and Iain Lewers’ 44th-minute penalty-stroke goal, resulting from a Delhi counter-attack, knocked the wind out of Warrirors.



