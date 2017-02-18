Punjab pushed to the bottom, in danger of missing out on the playoffs



Uthra Ganesan





Marksmen: Delhi Waveriders’s Justin Reid-Ross, Rupinder Pal Singh and Mandeep Singh shared five goals



Delhi Waveriders had come into the game against Jaypee Punjab Warriors here on Friday placed bottom and desperate for a win to stay in the race. It managed to do so in emphatic fashion, winning 6-1 to not just jump up to third spot but also relegate the defending champion to the bottom and in real danger of missing out on the playoffs, for the first time ever.





A goal-bound shot by Manuel Brunet padded off by JPW goalkeeper Tristan Clemons and the rebound hit in by Mandeep Singh found the ball land squarely on Varun Kumar’s chest on the goal-line, conceding a penalty stroke and a suspension for the latter in the 44th minute. Iain Lewers calmly stepped up and added two goals to Delhi’s tally. It was the final blow to JPW’s hopes of getting any points from the match and summed up coach Barry Dancer’s frustration with disciplinary issues in his side.



Delhi put up a dominating display of both attack and counter-attack, helped along by shoddy finishing from JPW. The host created fewer chances and the ones it did were wasted by mis-trapping and being off-target.



Delhi’s assault began early, Mark Knowles pushing Mandeep at the edge of the circle and conceding a penalty corner. Justin Red-Ross’s shot found Varun Kumar’s leg and a second PC, on referral, was converted.



It became 2-0 in the 17th minute through another PC, this time by Rupinderpal Singh, even as Punjab saw Sardar Singh, S.V. Sunil, Mark Gleghorne, Jake Whetton and Ajit Pandey all miss scoring chances.



Gleghorne’s conversion of a PC saw JPW go into half-time just one goal in arrears but it was a different story post-break. Punjab showed no desperation upfront even as Pandey missed an easy chance. Lewers and Surender Kumar ensured there were no unmarked JPW players lurking in front of the goal and cleared every ball that came close.



Mandeep Singh seems to be increasing in confidence with every game. His passing was again on target as the youngster moved out of his comfort zone to buoy the Delhi wingers in opening up the gaps.



He was again at the right spot, tapping in a rising ball from Parvinder Singh to make it 4-1.



The result: Delhi Waveriders 6 (Mandeep Singh 2 FG, Iain Lewers 2 PS, Justin Reid-Ross 1 PC, Rupinderpal Singh 1 PC) bt Jaypee Punjab Warriors 1 (Mark Gleghorne 1 PC).



The Hindu