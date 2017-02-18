KUALA LUMPUR: There is good news for the Malaysian men’s hockey team. They can have a close look at two of their FIH World Hockey League Round Two opponents – Oman and Egypt.





The two teams will hold their final phase of training here before heading for the March 4-12 tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from March 4-12. The other teams competing in Dhaka are hosts Bangladesh, China, Ghana, Sri Lanka and Fiji.



The World Hockey League Round Two will be held at two venues – in Trinidad and Tobago from March 25-April 2 and Dhaka.



Malaysia were supposed to play in Trinidad and Tobago, but decided to take up the offer to play in Dhaka after Canada refused to play there due to security concerns.



Oman and Egypt will be here from Monday until March 1.



Oman will be based in Malacca and have lined up a series of friendlies at the Bukit Serendit Hockey Stadium.



They will play Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) club sides TNB-Thunderbolt and Maybank before playing two matches against Singapore on Feb 24 and Feb 25.



The Egyptian team will stay and play friendly matches in Kuala Lumpur. They are hoping to play at least one friendly with Malaysia.



Since Malaysia will only hold the centralised training after the Premier Division of the MHL ends on Feb 26, it looks like Egypt will have to make do with friendlies against club sides.



The Egyptians will train at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium in Jalan Selangor, Petaling Jaya.



The Star of Malaysia