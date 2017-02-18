

Jordan Grant scored the opener for the New Zealand against Argentina. PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks women have entered must-win territory for the rest of their series against Argentina after being held to a 2-2 draw in the fourth test in Buenos Aires.





New Zealand raced out to a 2-0 lead in the 13th-minute when Olivia Merry backed up Jordan Grant's opener with a cracking shot past the keeper.



Argentina responded just before the halftime break through Eugenia Trinchinetti.



And while the Kiwis battled hard to keep their rivals at bay, they faded down the stretch with Maria Grantto snatching the equaliser two minutes from the final whistle.



"It's really disappointing not to get the final result that I felt we deserved today," assistant coach Sean Dancer said.



"I was impressed with the way our girls stepped up, we played with a lot of confidence and flow. We held onto the ball and were able to create and score a couple of good goals."



Trailing 2-1, the Black Sticks now have to win the final two tests to have a chance of winning the series, with game five on Monday at 10am (NZ time).



Stuff