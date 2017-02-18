Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Black Sticks concede late goal to draw with Argentina

Published on Saturday, 18 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 54
View Comments


Jordan Grant scored the opener for the New Zealand against Argentina. PHOTOSPORT

The Black Sticks women have entered must-win territory for the rest of their series against Argentina after being held to a 2-2 draw in the fourth test in Buenos Aires.



New Zealand raced out to a 2-0 lead in the 13th-minute when Olivia Merry backed up Jordan Grant's opener with a cracking shot past the keeper.

Argentina responded just before the halftime break through Eugenia Trinchinetti.

And while the Kiwis battled hard to keep their rivals at bay, they faded down the stretch with Maria Grantto snatching the equaliser two minutes from the final whistle.

"It's really disappointing not to get the final result that I felt we deserved today," assistant coach Sean Dancer said.

"I was impressed with the way our girls stepped up, we played with a lot of confidence and flow. We held onto the ball and were able to create and score a couple of good goals."

Trailing 2-1, the Black Sticks now have to win the final two tests to have a chance of winning the series, with game five on Monday at 10am (NZ time).

Stuff

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.